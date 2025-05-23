Left Menu

Kerala Sets Sights on Becoming India's First Poverty-Free State by November

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, announced the state's ambitious plan to eliminate poverty by November 1, attributing success to effective public distribution and industry reforms. He criticized the central government's tax devolution policy, claiming a financial shortfall for Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala is poised to become India's first poverty-free state by November 1, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. At a public event marking the fourth anniversary of his government's tenure, Vijayan emphasized the transformation driven by people-centric policies and innovative industrial strategies.

Vijayan highlighted Kerala's achievements, noting it already boasts the lowest poverty and inflation rates in India. The state's success, he claims, is due to a robust public distribution system and engagement with industrialists to reform the business environment. Key initiatives, such as the 'Year of Entrepreneurship', have gained national recognition.

However, Vijayan criticized the central government for unfair tax revenue distribution, arguing that Kerala's rightful share in tax devolution was not met. He stated that equitable allocation would have resulted in an additional Rs 2,282 crore and Rs 2,071 crore for the fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

