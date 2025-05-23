Left Menu

Supply Constraints Hamper India's HVDC Projects

India's power transmission sector faces delays in HVDC projects due to restrictions on imports from neighboring countries. The Electric Power Transmission Association is urging the government to exempt transmission companies from contracting limitations to facilitate timely completion of renewable energy goals by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:20 IST
India's power transmission sector is currently facing significant delays due to supply-side constraints, particularly in the acquisition of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) equipment, a cornerstone for long-distance renewable energy transmission. These issues, according to industry officials, are largely a result of India's restrictions on suppliers from countries sharing a border with it.

The Electric Power Transmission Association has voiced concerns specific to the procurement policy discrepancies. While renewable energy developers are allowed to subcontract with neighboring countries, transmission projects adhering to the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) framework are bound by strict restrictions, which industry experts say, are inflating project costs and extending timelines considerably.

In seeking a level-playing field, industry leaders have urged for exemptions until December 2030, reflecting a systemic gap between power generation and transmission infrastructure timelines. This adjustment is pivotal to meeting India's renewable energy targets efficiently, ensuring synchronized development that aligns with national goals.

