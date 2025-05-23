Left Menu

Honoring Valor: Commemorative Stamp for Tamil King Announced

A commemorative stamp celebrating ancient Tamil king, Perarasar Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar, will be released in Tiruchirappalli next year. The announcement, made by Union Minister L. Murugan during the king's 1,350th birth anniversary, is part of a larger effort to honor his enduring legacy and preserve Tamil cultural heritage.

23-05-2025
In a monumental tribute to the ancient Tamil monarch, King Perarasar Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar, Union Minister L. Murugan revealed plans to release a commemorative postage stamp featuring the king's image in Tiruchirappalli next year.

Speaking during the 1,350th birth anniversary of Mutharaiyar, Minister Murugan emphasized the king's valor and military triumphs, describing him as a symbol of Tamil pride. Dignitaries such as Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran joined in honoring the king by garlanding his statue.

The upcoming postage stamp release underscores the significance of King Mutharaiyar's legacy to the Tamil heritage. This initiative highlights the efforts to preserve historical documents and inscriptions, fostering a deeper understanding of Tamil history for future generations.

