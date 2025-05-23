Honoring Valor: Commemorative Stamp for Tamil King Announced

In a monumental tribute to the ancient Tamil monarch, King Perarasar Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar, Union Minister L. Murugan revealed plans to release a commemorative postage stamp featuring the king's image in Tiruchirappalli next year.

Speaking during the 1,350th birth anniversary of Mutharaiyar, Minister Murugan emphasized the king's valor and military triumphs, describing him as a symbol of Tamil pride. Dignitaries such as Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran joined in honoring the king by garlanding his statue.

The upcoming postage stamp release underscores the significance of King Mutharaiyar's legacy to the Tamil heritage. This initiative highlights the efforts to preserve historical documents and inscriptions, fostering a deeper understanding of Tamil history for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)