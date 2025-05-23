Left Menu

Celebrating King Mutharaiyar: A Stamp of Tamil Pride

A commemorative postage stamp honoring ancient Tamil king, Perarasar Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar, is set to be released in Tiruchirappalli next year. This tribute, announced during his 1,350th birth anniversary celebrations, underscores his enduring legacy and emphasizes efforts to preserve his historical contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:21 IST
Celebrating King Mutharaiyar: A Stamp of Tamil Pride
L. Murugan Announces Release of Postage Stamp(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark tribute to a revered figure in Tamil history, Union Minister L. Murugan revealed plans to release a commemorative postage stamp featuring ancient Tamil king, Perarasar Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar. The announcement, made during celebrations marking the king's 1,350th birth anniversary in Tiruchirappalli, signifies a major recognition of his lasting impact.

Prominent dignitaries, including Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Union Minister L. Murugan, and Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, honored the king by garlanding his statue at the Government Memorial Complex. Minister Murugan highlighted Mutharaiyar's valor, noting his 16 victorious battles, and described his legacy as a source of Tamil pride.

The new postage stamp, set for release next year, is lauded as a tribute to Tamil cultural heritage. The event underscores the importance of preserving historical records linked to Mutharaiyar's reign, which the government aims to safeguard at the memorial, fostering deeper understanding of Tamil history and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025