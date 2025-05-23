Celebrating King Mutharaiyar: A Stamp of Tamil Pride

In a landmark tribute to a revered figure in Tamil history, Union Minister L. Murugan revealed plans to release a commemorative postage stamp featuring ancient Tamil king, Perarasar Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar. The announcement, made during celebrations marking the king's 1,350th birth anniversary in Tiruchirappalli, signifies a major recognition of his lasting impact.

Prominent dignitaries, including Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Union Minister L. Murugan, and Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, honored the king by garlanding his statue at the Government Memorial Complex. Minister Murugan highlighted Mutharaiyar's valor, noting his 16 victorious battles, and described his legacy as a source of Tamil pride.

The new postage stamp, set for release next year, is lauded as a tribute to Tamil cultural heritage. The event underscores the importance of preserving historical records linked to Mutharaiyar's reign, which the government aims to safeguard at the memorial, fostering deeper understanding of Tamil history and culture.

