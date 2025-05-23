Gadchiroli Forces Clash with Maoists: Four Neutralized in Intense Operation

In a fierce confrontation near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, security forces have successfully neutralized four hardcore Maoists. This outcome followed an intense exchange of gunfire between the attackers and a joint team of Gadchiroli Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), as local authorities continue to crack down on Naxal activities.

Initiated on Thursday, the anti-Naxal operation involved over 300 personnel, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Ramesh. By Friday morning, as the forces engaged with insurgents, Maoists launched an indiscriminate attack, prompting a robust two-hour retaliation. Upon searching the area, authorities recovered significant weaponry including rifles and Maoist paraphernalia.

This latest engagement highlights ongoing efforts to dismantle Maoist insurgencies, with past operations like the May 21 strike in Chhattisgarh's Abujmarh forests notably claiming 27 lives, including top CPI-Maoist leaders. The continued pressure aims to curb the influence of Naxal strongholds, securing the region from further extremist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)