Gadchiroli Forces Clash with Maoists: Four Neutralized in Intense Operation
In a decisive anti-Naxal operation, Gadchiroli Police and CRPF personnel neutralized four Maoists near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. The operation deployed 300 personnel from 12 C60 commando teams, retrieving firearms and Naxal literature post-encounter. This forms part of ongoing campaigns against Maoist insurgencies in the region.
In a fierce confrontation near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, security forces have successfully neutralized four hardcore Maoists. This outcome followed an intense exchange of gunfire between the attackers and a joint team of Gadchiroli Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), as local authorities continue to crack down on Naxal activities.
Initiated on Thursday, the anti-Naxal operation involved over 300 personnel, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Ramesh. By Friday morning, as the forces engaged with insurgents, Maoists launched an indiscriminate attack, prompting a robust two-hour retaliation. Upon searching the area, authorities recovered significant weaponry including rifles and Maoist paraphernalia.
This latest engagement highlights ongoing efforts to dismantle Maoist insurgencies, with past operations like the May 21 strike in Chhattisgarh's Abujmarh forests notably claiming 27 lives, including top CPI-Maoist leaders. The continued pressure aims to curb the influence of Naxal strongholds, securing the region from further extremist threats.
