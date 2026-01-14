Tragic Motorcycle Accident Highlights Hazard of Stray Dog Encounters

A fatal motorcycle accident in southeast Delhi has drawn attention to the dangers posed by stray dogs. The mishap resulted in the death of Tushar Kumar, 20, while his friend, Sudhakar Singh, sustained injuries.

On the night of January 10, Kumar and Singh were searching for a relative. With the motorcycle's headlight not working and visibility compromised, a pack of stray dogs chased them, leading to the accident. Kumar died of severe head injuries, while Singh suffered a ligament tear.

Family tensions escalated, with Singh being assaulted by members of Kumar's family. The police have registered a case and are combing through CCTV footage for further insights as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)