Delhi Police Tightens Net: 121 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

In an ongoing effort to curb illegal immigration, the Delhi Police have detained 121 Bangladeshi nationals suspected of residing unlawfully in Outer North Delhi. Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan revealed that the detainees were part of a larger operation focusing on undocumented residents across the capital city.

The individuals, selected from a list of 831 suspected illegal immigrants, were verified and subsequently handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office. Following verification of their documentation, deportation orders have been issued. Most detainees were found living in slum areas, with checks underway to eliminate any criminal associations.

Police investigation teams have been dispatched to West Bengal, as a significant number of detainees are believed to have connections there. Five individuals suspected of facilitating accommodations for the illegal residents have been interrogated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is tasked with further probing these networks. The operation remains ongoing, with legal actions pursued under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Foreigners Act, 1946.

