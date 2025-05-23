Left Menu

Activists Challenge BNP Paribas and TotalEnergies Over Climate Policy

Activists from Extinction Rebellion protested at BNP Paribas' Paris headquarters over BNP's ties with TotalEnergies, which is criticized for not addressing climate issues at its shareholder meeting. TotalEnergies is opting for a climate debate without voting on its strategy, drawing NGO criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:11 IST
Activists Challenge BNP Paribas and TotalEnergies Over Climate Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A group of around twelve activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement staged a brief occupation of the BNP Paribas headquarters' entrance in Paris. This demonstration, which took place on Friday morning, aimed to protest BNP's alleged connections with energy giant TotalEnergies. The protest coincided with TotalEnergies' annual shareholders meeting scheduled for the afternoon.

Environmental advocates involved in the protest donned white masks and scattered fake money while chanting slogans until police removed them. Extinction Rebellion issued a statement indicating that the action was part of a broader campaign against TotalEnergies and its business collaborators, criticizing the company for not allowing shareholders to vote on its climate strategy.

In response, BNP Paribas condemned the protest, emphasizing its commitment to financing low-carbon projects. Meanwhile, TotalEnergies, which plans a climate debate rather than a shareholder vote, is under scrutiny by several NGOs for perceived backtracking on environmental commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025