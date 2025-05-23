Empowering Coastal Communities: Mussel Farming Brings New Hope
A successful mussel farming project by ICAR-CMFRI has boosted livelihoods for Scheduled Caste families in Kodungallur, Thrissur. Through the collaboration of science and community effort, two self-help groups harvested 1.7 tonnes of mussels, showcasing empowerment and economic prospects for marginalised coastal communities.
- Country:
- India
The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is making significant strides in improving livelihoods for low-income families. In the latest success, 15 families from Scheduled Caste communities in Kodungallur, Thrissur, celebrated a bumper mussel harvest.
Working under the CMFRI's Scheduled Caste Sub Plan over six months, the community achieved a yield of 1.7 tonnes of mussels, marking the occasion with a 'harvest mela'. The initiative is set to improve income, with shell-on mussels commanding Rs 200-250 per kilogram in the market.
The project, praised by Adv V S Binil, Vice Chairman of Kodungallur Municipality, highlights the role of sustainable aquaculture in empowering marginalised communities. CMFRI scientists emphasize the model's potential to uplift other coastal regions.
