Empowering Coastal Communities: Mussel Farming Brings New Hope

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is making significant strides in improving livelihoods for low-income families. In the latest success, 15 families from Scheduled Caste communities in Kodungallur, Thrissur, celebrated a bumper mussel harvest.

Working under the CMFRI's Scheduled Caste Sub Plan over six months, the community achieved a yield of 1.7 tonnes of mussels, marking the occasion with a 'harvest mela'. The initiative is set to improve income, with shell-on mussels commanding Rs 200-250 per kilogram in the market.

The project, praised by Adv V S Binil, Vice Chairman of Kodungallur Municipality, highlights the role of sustainable aquaculture in empowering marginalised communities. CMFRI scientists emphasize the model's potential to uplift other coastal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)