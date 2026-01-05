Left Menu

SmartGreen Aquaculture's Inland Breakthrough: Trout Farming Revolutionizes India's Deccan Plateau

SmartGreen Aquaculture launches India's first inland premium trout farming facility in Telangana, overcoming geographical challenges with cutting-edge technology. Integrating sustainable practices via Recirculating Aquaculture System, the farm is poised to transform aquaculture with its innovative approach and eco-friendly, high-quality production model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:49 IST
SmartGreen Aquaculture's Inland Breakthrough: Trout Farming Revolutionizes India's Deccan Plateau
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SmartGreen Aquaculture (SGA) made a groundbreaking move by inaugurating India's first inland premium trout farming facility in Kandukur Mandal, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana, showcasing a technological leap in aquaculture. The facility challenges conventional boundaries, proving that cold-water aquaculture can thrive even in warmer climates like the Deccan Plateau.

With an investment of approximately USD 6 million, the farm boasts a production capacity of 1,200 metric tonnes. Employing the sustainable Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS), the facility ensures year-round trout farming in a controlled indoor environment. Its advanced features include hatchery units, an indoor grow-out system, on-site processing, and cold-chain facilities, alongside a proprietary online store offering fresh trout products to consumers.

The inauguration event was marked by significant political presence, with Union Minister of Fisheries, Rajiv Ranjan Singh highlighting the innovative spirit driving India's startup ecosystem. Foundational visionary, Aditya Rithvik Narra, reinforced the farm's mission to propel India's blue revolution, ensuring reliable and scalable aquaculture models aligned with high-quality standards and microalgae biorefinery integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Congress' Manifesto: Allegations of Defamation Against Bajrang Dal

Controversy Over Congress' Manifesto: Allegations of Defamation Against Bajr...

 India
2
Diplomatic Standoff: Mexico Defies U.S. Intervention Tactics

Diplomatic Standoff: Mexico Defies U.S. Intervention Tactics

 Global
3
Controversy Over Misuse of MPLADS Funds: Rajasthan Minister's Allegations

Controversy Over Misuse of MPLADS Funds: Rajasthan Minister's Allegations

 India
4
Power Strides Ahead: Transforming Jammu and Kashmir's Energy Horizon

Power Strides Ahead: Transforming Jammu and Kashmir's Energy Horizon

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026