SmartGreen Aquaculture's Inland Breakthrough: Trout Farming Revolutionizes India's Deccan Plateau

SmartGreen Aquaculture (SGA) made a groundbreaking move by inaugurating India's first inland premium trout farming facility in Kandukur Mandal, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana, showcasing a technological leap in aquaculture. The facility challenges conventional boundaries, proving that cold-water aquaculture can thrive even in warmer climates like the Deccan Plateau.

With an investment of approximately USD 6 million, the farm boasts a production capacity of 1,200 metric tonnes. Employing the sustainable Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS), the facility ensures year-round trout farming in a controlled indoor environment. Its advanced features include hatchery units, an indoor grow-out system, on-site processing, and cold-chain facilities, alongside a proprietary online store offering fresh trout products to consumers.

The inauguration event was marked by significant political presence, with Union Minister of Fisheries, Rajiv Ranjan Singh highlighting the innovative spirit driving India's startup ecosystem. Foundational visionary, Aditya Rithvik Narra, reinforced the farm's mission to propel India's blue revolution, ensuring reliable and scalable aquaculture models aligned with high-quality standards and microalgae biorefinery integration.

