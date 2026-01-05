Revolutionizing Aquaculture: India's First Integrated RAS Trout Farm Unveiled
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh inaugurated India's first integrated Recirculatory Aquaculture System (RAS) trout farm. Established by Smart Green Aquaculture Ltd, the facility showcases advanced technology in aquaculture, demonstrating the potential for nationwide fish production. The government supports these innovations, emphasizing the significance of RAS and sustainable aquaculture technologies.
In a significant boost to aquaculture innovation, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh inaugurated what is being hailed as India's first integrated Recirculatory Aquaculture System (RAS) trout farm on Monday.
The cutting-edge facility, developed by Smart Green Aquaculture Ltd, marks a groundbreaking stride in the fisheries sector by leveraging advanced technology to transcend geographical and climatic barriers traditionally limiting fish production.
Highlighting the government's unwavering support for such technological advancements, Minister Singh underscored the critical role of entrepreneurs and assured government assistance through various schemes, aiming to propel the fisheries and agriculture sectors to new heights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
