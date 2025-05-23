Left Menu

Inaugural Dharoi Adventure Fest: Tourism and Thrill at Gujarat's Iconic Dharoi Dam

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated India's longest 'Dharoi Adventure Fest' at Dharoi Dam. The fest offers diverse activities, aiming to transform the area into a major tourism hub. Attractions include boat rides, paramotoring, and cultural events, boosting local employment and tourism while promoting 'Vocal for Local'.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel during the launch. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel officially opened the country's longest 'Dharoi Adventure Fest,' marking a significant stride in boosting tourism at the iconic Dharoi Dam. Positioned on the fringes of Mehsana and Sabarkantha districts, the event featured an inauguration of the Adventure Zone where CM Patel indulged in a thrilling speedboat ride, according to a statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

The initiative is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform the Dharoi Dam vicinity into a world-class destination for tourism and pilgrimage. The area's development will progress in three strategic phases, integrating spiritual, adventure, eco, and recreational pursuits to enhance tourism and community engagement. This ambitious project aims not only to draw visitors but also to generate local employment and advance the 'Vocal for Local' mission. Under Chief Minister Patel's leadership, efforts are underway to develop Dharoi as an 'Iconic Place' akin to major Gujarat tourist attractions. Plans are also in motion to create a tourism circuit that connects key destinations in North Gujarat, such as Polo Forest, Taranga, Vadnagar, and Ambaji.

During the media briefing, Tourism Secretary Dr. Rajender Kumar highlighted that the Dharoi Adventure Fest spans approximately 45 days, offering a comprehensive array of land, water, and air-based adventure activities. A tent city has been erected to accommodate visitors, featuring 21 tent varieties alongside an air-conditioned dormitory with over 100 beds. At the event's opening, numerous notable figures including local MPs and tourism officials were present, endorsing the fest's extensive lineup of activities ranging from power boating to paramotoring.

