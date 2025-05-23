Young Leopard Rescued from Well in MP's Indore District
A young leopard was safely rescued from a well in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district by a forest team. The leopard fell into the well in Datoda village and was rescued by the Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary team. It was unharmed and taken to Indore Zoo for medical evaluation.
- Country:
- India
A young leopard, estimated to be between one and one-and-a-half years old, was rescued after falling into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday afternoon, said a forest official.
The incident occurred around 1 pm in Datoda village. Upon receiving the report, the Forest Department team swiftly arrived at the scene and managed to rescue the leopard using a cage.
Yogesh Yadav, Forest Range Officer at Ralamandal, stated that the leopard was transported to Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalay (Indore Zoo) for a medical check-up. Prima facie, the leopard appeared healthy, and no injuries were found, though further assessments are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)