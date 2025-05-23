Young Leopard Rescued from Well in MP's Indore District

A young leopard, estimated to be between one and one-and-a-half years old, was rescued after falling into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday afternoon, said a forest official.

The incident occurred around 1 pm in Datoda village. Upon receiving the report, the Forest Department team swiftly arrived at the scene and managed to rescue the leopard using a cage.

Yogesh Yadav, Forest Range Officer at Ralamandal, stated that the leopard was transported to Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalay (Indore Zoo) for a medical check-up. Prima facie, the leopard appeared healthy, and no injuries were found, though further assessments are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)