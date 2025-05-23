Palaniswami Calls for RBI to Reconsider New Jewellery Loan Norms
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the Reserve Bank of India to withdraw its new conditions on jewellery mortgage loans. He warned these changes would impact poor and middle-class families who rely on such loans in emergencies. Palaniswami emphasized the need for reasonable terms to support these citizens.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive appeal, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has called on the Reserve Bank of India to retract its newly imposed conditions on jewellery mortgage loans. Palaniswami argues that these stringent norms will severely affect poor and middle-income families who depend on such loans in times of need.
According to Palaniswami, over 80% of Indians, including those from economically challenged backgrounds, farmers, and traders, resort to mortgaging their jewels at cooperative and nationalized banks to access emergency funds. The RBI's draft guidelines, he claims, will significantly disrupt their ability to secure loans.
Palaniswami highlighted that reducing the loan-to-value ratio from 80% to 75% and increasing documentation requirements will challenge borrowers further. He urged the RBI to reconsider these measures and ensure the integrity of gold coins from private jewellery stores before extending loans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RBI
- AIADMK
- jewellery
- loans
- Palaniswami
- middle-class
- poor
- India
- emergency
- economy
ALSO READ
Thrissur Pooram: Kerala's Cultural Heritage Shines Bright
AIADMK Celebrates Palaniswami's 71st Birthday with Blood Donation Camps
Shraddha Kapoor Joins Eureka Forbes: A New Era of Cleanliness in India
Shapoorji Pallonji Group Launches Probe Amid Bribery Allegations
Guneet Monga Kapoor Elevates Women Producers with WIF India's Cannes Debut