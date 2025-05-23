Left Menu

Union Education Minister Bolsters Education Framework with Key Initiatives in Odisha

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a temporary Kendriya Vidyalaya building and laid the foundation for a permanent campus in Odisha. Highlighting the NEP 2020's emphasis on regional languages and foundational learning, Pradhan also inaugurated a state-of-the-art auditorium at Odisha's OUAT to enhance educational infrastructure.

In a move to strengthen India's educational framework, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a temporary building for Kendriya Vidyalaya in Dhenkanal, Odisha, and laid the foundation stone for its permanent campus. This event underscored the government's commitment to the sweeping implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Speaking with ANI, Pradhan highlighted the NEP's focus on introducing regional languages in early education. He stated that according to the policy, schools across all states should provide foundational education in children's mother tongues. This directive, already circulated by the Central Board of Secondary Education, aims to make learning more inclusive and effective.

Further emphasizing cultural roots and global competitiveness, Pradhan inaugurated a new auditorium at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology's Chiplima campus, with a Rs 10.5 crore investment. The facility is expected to boost both the intellectual development of students and the skillsets of local farmers, bridging gaps between 'Developed Odisha' and 'Developed India'.

