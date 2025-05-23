No Fatalities in Sibanye-Stillwater Gold Mine Accident

An incident at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof gold mine in South Africa resulted in 260 miners being trapped underground with no injuries or fatalities reported, according to a senior union official on Friday.

The miners became trapped on Thursday when a hoist system used to access the shaft was damaged. Although 79 have been rescued, the remaining workers awaited rescue as safety checks continued. Family members expressed concern, highlighting the emotional toll of the situation.

Sibanye-Stillwater, a significant player in South Africa's mining sector, mines at formidable depths. This incident underscores the industry risks, while illegal mining remains a prevalent issue exacerbating safety challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)