Left Menu

No Fatalities in Sibanye-Stillwater Gold Mine Accident

An accident at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof gold mine in South Africa left 260 miners trapped underground. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Efforts to rescue the remaining miners are ongoing as families express concern. The company emphasizes safety, providing food as they work to bring everyone safely to the surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:33 IST
No Fatalities in Sibanye-Stillwater Gold Mine Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An incident at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof gold mine in South Africa resulted in 260 miners being trapped underground with no injuries or fatalities reported, according to a senior union official on Friday.

The miners became trapped on Thursday when a hoist system used to access the shaft was damaged. Although 79 have been rescued, the remaining workers awaited rescue as safety checks continued. Family members expressed concern, highlighting the emotional toll of the situation.

Sibanye-Stillwater, a significant player in South Africa's mining sector, mines at formidable depths. This incident underscores the industry risks, while illegal mining remains a prevalent issue exacerbating safety challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025