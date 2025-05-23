Left Menu

Honoring Fallen Heroes: Indian Army's Solemn Tradition Continues

In an emotional ceremony at the Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi awarded the 'Badge of Sacrifice' and 'Certificate of Honour' to kin of fallen soldiers. These symbols of valor, instituted in 1999, honor those killed in action, upholding the Army's tradition of remembrance.

COAS General Upendra Dwivedi presents 'Badge of sacrifice' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a deeply moving ceremony at the Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, honored the next of kin of Indian Army personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice. General Dwivedi presented the 'Badge of Sacrifice' and 'Certificate of Honour' to families of soldiers who died serving their country.

The event followed a formal Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 22. These awards are powerful tributes to the courage and ultimate sacrifice made by officers and ranks killed during enemy and terrorist engagements.

The 'Badge of Sacrifice' and 'Certificate of Honour,' established in July 1999, commemorate conflicts as far back as 1947. The first presentation occurred on Vijay Diwas, December 16, 1999, symbolizing a significant moment in the Army's commitment to honoring its bravehearts.

These honors, designed by the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans, are crafted with notable dignity. The 'Badge of Sacrifice' is a 24-carat gold-plated insignia, while the 'Certificate of Honour' is detailed on gold foil. Both convey the Army's enduring respect for its heroes.

Families received the awards with pride, reflecting the personal cost of national security. The Indian Army continues to honor its traditions, ensuring every fallen soldier is remembered with dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

