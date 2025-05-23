Left Menu

Election Commission Enhances Poll Day Facilities for Voters

The Election Commission introduces mobile deposit facilities and revises canvassing norms to enhance voter convenience and maintain order on poll day. Mobile phones are restricted near polling stations, and electioneering is prohibited within a 100-meter radius. These measures align with the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to simplify the voting experience and maintain order during elections, the Election Commission has unveiled new directives, emphasizing voter convenience. These initiatives include a mobile deposit facility just outside polling stations and a revision of canvassing norms, aligning with the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961.

The commission has recognized the prevalent use of mobile phones across urban and rural landscapes. To streamline the voting process for all, including senior citizens and individuals with disabilities, mobile phones are permitted only within a 100-meter radius of the polling stations in a switched-off state. Designated boxes or bags will be available at polling station entrances for phone deposits. Certain polling stations may receive exemptions under adverse circumstances, as per Rule 49M, ensuring voting secrecy continues to be safeguarded.

Further changes to improve electoral procedures ensure that canvassing is strictly regulated within 100 meters of polling stations, prohibiting electioneering close to these areas. Temporary booths by candidates for identity slip distribution will need to be situated beyond this limit. The reforms, championed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with support from Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, reflect a commitment to lawful and voter-friendly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

