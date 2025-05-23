NIA Tightens Grip on Lawrence Bishnoi Crime Syndicate with Key Arrest

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its crackdown on organized crime by securing the remand of Rahul Sarkar, a key operative in the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate. Sarkar is accused of procuring forged passports, aiding gang members in evading law enforcement. The Special Court at Patiala House, New Delhi, has granted the NIA custody for further investigation.

Sarkar, responsible for the syndicate's passport operations, played a crucial role in creating fake documents for criminals fleeing the country post-offense. Among those benefiting from his services was Sachin Thapan, a major suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

This arrest is a significant development in the NIA's probe initiated in August 2022 under the Ministry of Home Affairs' directives. The investigation targets crime syndicates conspiring to generate illicit funds and recruit individuals for unlawful activities. The case is filed under Section 120-B of the IPC and Sections 17, 18, and 18-B of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Lawrence Bishnoi, the mastermind behind the infamous Bishnoi gang, is linked to over 700 shooters worldwide despite being incarcerated since 2014. He continues to face multiple charges, including extortion and murder, which he denies.

