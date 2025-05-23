Left Menu

Power Minister Advocates Smart Meters to Transform Energy Management

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal directed the saturation of prepaid smart meters in government establishments by August 2025. He also urged states to install smart meters for high-demand sectors by November 2025, emphasizing energy efficiency and infrastructure development challenges in a regional conference in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:23 IST
Power Minister Advocates Smart Meters to Transform Energy Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal urged state governments to rapidly install prepaid smart meters in government establishments by August 2025. This directive aims to improve energy management and timely release of dues from government departments.

During the Regional Conference in Bengaluru, Lal highlighted the importance of completing smart meter installations for commercial, industrial, and high-load consumers by November 2025. He emphasized fostering energy-efficient behavior and utilizing energy-saving appliances for sustainable energy practices.

The minister also addressed the necessity for infrastructure development and urged states to utilize the Rs 1.5 lakh crore interest-free loan announced in the Union Budget 2025-26. Moreover, he advocated for renewable energy promotion and urged timely clearance of dues and resolving transmission issues, especially in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025