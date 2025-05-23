Power Minister Advocates Smart Meters to Transform Energy Management
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal directed the saturation of prepaid smart meters in government establishments by August 2025. He also urged states to install smart meters for high-demand sectors by November 2025, emphasizing energy efficiency and infrastructure development challenges in a regional conference in Bengaluru.
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal urged state governments to rapidly install prepaid smart meters in government establishments by August 2025. This directive aims to improve energy management and timely release of dues from government departments.
During the Regional Conference in Bengaluru, Lal highlighted the importance of completing smart meter installations for commercial, industrial, and high-load consumers by November 2025. He emphasized fostering energy-efficient behavior and utilizing energy-saving appliances for sustainable energy practices.
The minister also addressed the necessity for infrastructure development and urged states to utilize the Rs 1.5 lakh crore interest-free loan announced in the Union Budget 2025-26. Moreover, he advocated for renewable energy promotion and urged timely clearance of dues and resolving transmission issues, especially in Karnataka.
