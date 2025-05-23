Left Menu

Supreme Court Allows BJP-Led Delhi Govt to Withdraw AAP-Era Petitions

The Supreme Court permitted the BJP-led Delhi government to retract seven petitions filed by the previous AAP administration. These cases challenged the authority of the Lieutenant Governor, involved solid waste management and Yamuna cleaning, and questioned the legality of certain Acts and ordinances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:49 IST
Supreme Court Allows BJP-Led Delhi Govt to Withdraw AAP-Era Petitions
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, in a significant decision on Friday, allowed the BJP-led Delhi government to withdraw all pending petitions from the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government against the Lieutenant Governor and central authorities.

Presided over by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, the court granted permission following a request from Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Delhi government, to retract these challenges.

The contentious petitions addressed various issues such as the LG's authority over committees including solid waste management, the validity of legislative acts, and the appointment of several key positions. The court's decision also impacts ongoing applications challenging orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the NGT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025