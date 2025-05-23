Supreme Court Allows BJP-Led Delhi Govt to Withdraw AAP-Era Petitions

The Supreme Court, in a significant decision on Friday, allowed the BJP-led Delhi government to withdraw all pending petitions from the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government against the Lieutenant Governor and central authorities.

Presided over by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, the court granted permission following a request from Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Delhi government, to retract these challenges.

The contentious petitions addressed various issues such as the LG's authority over committees including solid waste management, the validity of legislative acts, and the appointment of several key positions. The court's decision also impacts ongoing applications challenging orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the NGT.

(With inputs from agencies.)