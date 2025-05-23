Left Menu

Revamping Ayurveda: Editorial Conclave Drives New Standards

The Editors and Reviewers Conclave 2025, held in Guwahati by CCRAS, focuses on advancing standards in Ayurvedic research publishing. The event underscores ethical practices and quality improvements to align with global benchmarks, highlighted by the release of 'Abhinav Chintamani,' a groundbreaking publication in the field.

The Editors and Reviewers Conclave 2025 under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) was inaugurated at Guwahati's Assam Water Centre on Friday. The national event is organized by the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Guwahati, under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

Gathering editors and reviewers from India's Ayush system, the two-day conclave aims to upgrade the review process, enhance research quality, promote ethical publishing, and explore evolving trends in academic publishing. The gathering underscores the need for aligning with global standards in terms of editorial practices and research dissemination.

In his inaugural address, Prof (Vd) Ravinarayan Acharya stressed the importance of high-quality, peer-reviewed publications in establishing Ayurveda's scientific base. A highlight was the launch of 'Abhinav Chintamani,' a pioneering publication expected to set new benchmarks in Ayurvedic research.

