SIA's Coordinated Raids Disrupt Terror Network in Jammu

In a determined bid to dismantle terrorist networks within Jammu province, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched simultaneous raids across 18 locations in four districts on Friday. Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the operation, which resulted in the recovery of substantial incriminating material.

It was reported that twelve of the targeted locations were in the Surankote subdivision, with an additional three in Poonch district's Haveli tehsil. Further operations were executed at individual locations in Rajouri town, Ramnagar in Udhampur district, and Ramban, leading to the seizure of considerable incriminating materials now under detailed scrutiny.

This coordinated effort is part of the SIA's sustained campaign against sleeper cells and terror-supporting structures in the region. Building on actionable intelligence, the agency is focused on eradicating terrorist infrastructure to bolster regional security. Previous raids in Central, North, and South Kashmir unearthed networks transmitting sensitive information about Indian security forces through encrypted platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.

