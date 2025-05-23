Court Orders Forensic Examination in Kejriwal Defacement Case
The Rouse Avenue court called for forensic examination of a CD in a public property defacement case involving former CM Arvind Kejriwal. It has requested the Director of FSL to expedite the report. The FIR involves accusations against ex-MLA Gulab Singh and MCD councillor Nitika Sharma, with proceedings set for June 2025.
The Rouse Avenue court on Friday directed the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to examine a CD linked to a public property defacement case. The high-profile case involves former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ex-legislator Gulab Singh, and MCD councillor Nitika Sharma.
Additionally, the Delhi police provided a status report indicating that the CD had already been dispatched to FSL for expert analysis, but the results remain pending. Consequently, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal issued a notice urging the FSL Director to expedite the process and ensure the report is filed at the earliest.
The court will continue deliberations on June 9, 2025. This directive follows an ongoing investigation into accusations of property defacement in Dwarka, which aligns with prior police actions and FIR registrations seeking to trace the accused in the case. As the investigation unfolds, the limitations on evidence availability are highlighted by the complainant's inability to produce photographic material.
