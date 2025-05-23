Court Orders Forensic Examination in Kejriwal Defacement Case

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday directed the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to examine a CD linked to a public property defacement case. The high-profile case involves former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ex-legislator Gulab Singh, and MCD councillor Nitika Sharma.

Additionally, the Delhi police provided a status report indicating that the CD had already been dispatched to FSL for expert analysis, but the results remain pending. Consequently, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal issued a notice urging the FSL Director to expedite the process and ensure the report is filed at the earliest.

The court will continue deliberations on June 9, 2025. This directive follows an ongoing investigation into accusations of property defacement in Dwarka, which aligns with prior police actions and FIR registrations seeking to trace the accused in the case. As the investigation unfolds, the limitations on evidence availability are highlighted by the complainant's inability to produce photographic material.

(With inputs from agencies.)