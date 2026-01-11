Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Aim for First WPL 2026 Win Against Confident Gujarat Giants

Delhi Capitals Women elected to field after winning the toss against Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League 2026 match, aiming for their first victory this season. Gujarat enters with confidence following an opening win. Both teams maintain unchanged squads in this crucial Navi Mumbai clash.

Updated: 11-01-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:16 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues and Ashleigh Gardner at toss (Photo:X/WPL). Image Credit: ANI
In the fourth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, Delhi Capitals (DC) Women won the toss and chose to field against Gujarat Giants (GG) Women at Navi Mumbai on Sunday. DC continues its quest for a maiden win, while GG, buoyed by a successful start against UP Warriorz, is filled with confidence.

DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues, expressing the strategic decision to bowl first, stated, "We'll like to bowl first, with the dew coming in. We are going with the same team. Today's a fresh day, and we need to focus on the present." Meanwhile, GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner emphasized their morale-boosting opening win, "It was good to start with a win. It's fantastic to see different players making an impact."

The unchanged playing XI for GG includes Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, and Anushka Sharma, under Gardner's captaincy. DC lines up with Lizelle Lee, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues leading the charge in this pivotal match.

