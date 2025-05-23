Andhra Pradesh and Haryana Urge Calm Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

In response to a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has assured the public that the state is prepared, with only one case reported locally. Despite 257 cases across India, Yadav emphasized that there is no cause for alarm as testing facilities are robustly established across nine state laboratories.

No hospitalizations have been reported, with Yadav noting the absence of an advisory from the central government. The Minister highlighted that the reported cases are minimal and similar situations in regions like Singapore and Hong Kong have not led to mortalities. Collaboration with the central government remains ongoing, aiming to maintain low-risk conditions.

In Haryana, the Health Department remains vigilant, operating under enhanced safety protocols to mitigate virus transmission risks. Four active cases have been confirmed in the districts of Gurugram and Faridabad, all with mild symptoms manageable through home quarantine. Vaccination appears to play a critical role in symptom management, as noted by Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, who stressed the importance of continued public adherence to safety measures and guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)