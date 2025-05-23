Left Menu

PM Modi to Inaugurate Major Development Projects in Bhuj and Enhance Pilgrimage Sites in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate projects worth Rs 53,414 crore in Bhuj on May 26. The projects include enhancements under the 'Mata na Madh Master Plan' at Ashapura Dham, transforming it into a prime religious tourism destination with improved amenities and infrastructure for devotees across Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to kickstart his two-day visit to Gujarat by inaugurating 33 development projects valued at Rs 53,414 crore in Bhuj on May 26, according to an official statement. This initiative is part of a broader campaign aimed at bolstering religious tourism by renovating pilgrimage sites across the state.

During the visit, one of the prominent fixtures includes the 'Mata na Madh Master Plan' at Ashapura Dham, a revered spiritual hub for many devotees. The plan, backed by Rs 32.71 crore, spearheaded by the Gujarat government and the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board, has reached completion, promising enhanced facilities for visitors at the Ashapura Mata Temple premises.

Extensive works under the master plan have breathed new life into significant landmarks such as the Khatla Bhavani Temple and the historic Chachar Kund. Improvements including entrance plazas, parking, seating, and plantations are designed to elevate the visitor experience, especially during the Navratri festival when footfall surges significantly at the Ashapura Mata complex.

