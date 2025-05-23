Delhi Government Urges Readiness Amid Mild COVID-19 Spike: No Need for Alarm

The Delhi government, responding to a modest increase in COVID-19 cases, has issued an advisory urging healthcare sectors to enhance preparation. Despite 23 confirmed cases, experts, including Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, affirm that the situation remains controlled, and instances are sporadic, requiring no hospitalizations.

Dr. Dhiren Gupta from Sir Gangaram Hospital highlighted the uptick in cases, particularly in Southeast Asia, noting many nonspecific symptoms among patients. The Delhi advisory calls for comprehensive monitoring, instructing hospitals to ensure equipment functionality and staff readiness. Positive cases must undergo genome sequencing to identify new variants.

Public health surveillance is underway, with detailed daily reporting mandates for Delhi's health facilities, while central health guidelines emphasize mask usage and hygiene practices. As of May 19, 2025, India records 257 active COVID-19 cases, predominantly mild, with robust surveillance ensuring public health safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)