Trump Administration Lifts Sanctions on Syria for Rebuilding Efforts

The Trump administration announced a significant policy change on Friday, aimed at lifting sanctions on Syria to aid reconstruction efforts following a civil war. The Treasury Department introduced a general license permitting transactions with President Ahmed al-Sharaa's Syrian government.

Named GL25, the general license allows activities previously prohibited under Syrian Sanctions Regulations, aligning with President Trump's America First strategy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio granted a 180-day waiver under the Caesar Act to facilitate investment and humanitarian work.

President Trump previously met with Sharaa, setting conditions for Syria regarding foreign militants and cooperation against ISIS to qualify for relief. The move, influenced by Saudi Arabia, is viewed as a catalyst for greater humanitarian aid and investment in Syria's rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)