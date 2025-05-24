Left Menu

Trump Administration Lifts Sanctions on Syria for Rebuilding Efforts

The Trump administration has lifted sanctions on Syria, allowing transactions with the interim government to facilitate rebuilding after the civil war. The Treasury Department and Secretary of State issued orders to encourage investment, trade, and humanitarian efforts under GL25 and the Caesar Act waiver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 04:05 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 04:05 IST
Trump Administration Lifts Sanctions on Syria for Rebuilding Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration announced a significant policy change on Friday, aimed at lifting sanctions on Syria to aid reconstruction efforts following a civil war. The Treasury Department introduced a general license permitting transactions with President Ahmed al-Sharaa's Syrian government.

Named GL25, the general license allows activities previously prohibited under Syrian Sanctions Regulations, aligning with President Trump's America First strategy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio granted a 180-day waiver under the Caesar Act to facilitate investment and humanitarian work.

President Trump previously met with Sharaa, setting conditions for Syria regarding foreign militants and cooperation against ISIS to qualify for relief. The move, influenced by Saudi Arabia, is viewed as a catalyst for greater humanitarian aid and investment in Syria's rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025