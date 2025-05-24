Left Menu

Uttarakhand Drives Inclusive Health and Environmental Initiatives

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami vows to deliver quality healthcare through Ayushman Bharat Yojana, targeting timely services for all citizens. Strengthening health infrastructure, the state ensures access to major hospitals. Concurrently, water conservation efforts are reinforced by establishing the Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA), treating 929 water sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 09:55 IST
Uttarakhand Drives Inclusive Health and Environmental Initiatives
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has emphasized the state's dedication to ensuring every citizen receives timely and quality healthcare. According to a press release from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office, the government aims to provide free treatment to marginalized communities via the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Following Chief Minister Dhami's instructions, Health Secretary Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar confirmed continued access to comprehensive treatment for Golden Card holders at Dehradun's key private hospitals, including Jolly Grant Hospital, Shri Mahant Indresh Hospital, and Graphic Era Hospital. The state is focused on delivering essential medical services to eligible patients.

Dr. Kumar reiterated the commitment to offer timely healthcare to eligible citizens through Ayushman Bharat Yojana, with an ongoing focus on enhancing the Golden Card services for improved accessibility and affordability. Meanwhile, Dhami's administration underscores the critical role of conserving water sources, having established the Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA), which has successfully revitalized 929 water bodies.

The Chief Minister highlighted the environmental significance of these initiatives and their contribution to addressing water scarcity and safeguarding future needs, declaring the efforts as vital for the state's sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025