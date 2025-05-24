Uttarakhand Drives Inclusive Health and Environmental Initiatives

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has emphasized the state's dedication to ensuring every citizen receives timely and quality healthcare. According to a press release from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office, the government aims to provide free treatment to marginalized communities via the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Following Chief Minister Dhami's instructions, Health Secretary Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar confirmed continued access to comprehensive treatment for Golden Card holders at Dehradun's key private hospitals, including Jolly Grant Hospital, Shri Mahant Indresh Hospital, and Graphic Era Hospital. The state is focused on delivering essential medical services to eligible patients.

Dr. Kumar reiterated the commitment to offer timely healthcare to eligible citizens through Ayushman Bharat Yojana, with an ongoing focus on enhancing the Golden Card services for improved accessibility and affordability. Meanwhile, Dhami's administration underscores the critical role of conserving water sources, having established the Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA), which has successfully revitalized 929 water bodies.

The Chief Minister highlighted the environmental significance of these initiatives and their contribution to addressing water scarcity and safeguarding future needs, declaring the efforts as vital for the state's sustainability.

