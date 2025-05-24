India Speaks Out: Unmasking the Terror Nexus in Pakistan

In a bold move to address global terrorism, a delegation of Indian MPs, including Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, is set to visit prominent countries. Their mission? To spotlight Pakistan's entrenched ties to terrorism, casting the country as an architect of a 'terror model' that endangers global security.

During a briefing led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the delegation was prepared to confront the world with evidence of Pakistan's complicity in terror activities. Speaking candidly, Chaturvedi highlighted the need to unearth the 'criminal nexus' linking Pakistan's government, military, and terrorists. Such revelations, she insists, are crucial to international peace efforts.

Additional voices in the delegation, like BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, emphasized the importance of distinguishing between critiquing a nation and condemning state-sponsored terrorism itself. Led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, the group will engage with officials in the UK, France, Germany, and other nations, bringing a unified, urgent message: Pakistan's terror affiliations must be addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)