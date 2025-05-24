Madhya Pradesh Gears Up for Historic Women's Empowerment Summit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended a conference dedicated to women's self-help groups at the Maa Mangala Devi campus in Lahar, located within Bhind district. During his address, he commended the Chambal region for its storied history of valor and dedication.

Yadav remarked on the ubiquitous presence of soldiers and farmers in the region's households, emphasizing Chambal's historical role in defending India. On a related note, Yadav reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending visit to Bhopal, focusing on effective management practices.

Scheduled for May 31, PM Modi's visit aligns with the 'Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan' at Bhopal's Jamboree Ground, celebrating women in business and marking the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. The event anticipates participation from approximately 2 lakh women statewide, promoting significant contributions to women's empowerment.

CM Yadav noted the state's ongoing public welfare initiatives, aiming to elevate women across various sectors, from street vendors to large industries. The government envisions transitioning substantial self-help groups into full-fledged enterprises, with PM Modi's vision of financial empowerment for women as a guiding principle. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)