Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath's Dual Stance: Compassion at Home, Firm on Cross-Border Terror

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addressed a tragic road accident in Shahjahanpur and a drowning incident in Fatehpur, ensuring prompt relief and medical care. He simultaneously criticized Pakistan for harboring terrorists and reaffirmed India's strong stance against provocation, highlighting the country's decisive counter-terror operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:41 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath's Dual Stance: Compassion at Home, Firm on Cross-Border Terror
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday responded swiftly to a road accident in Shahjahanpur, offering condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. He instructed local officials to ensure that the wounded received immediate medical attention, underscoring the importance of a quick recovery.

Earlier, on Friday, CM Adityanath demonstrated a similar sense of urgency following a drowning accident in Fatehpur. Expressing his heartfelt condolences, he directed administration officials to expedite rescue efforts and ensure that the injured were transported to hospitals without delay.

In a separate statement, Adityanath launched a scathing critique of Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism. He asserted that India's policy is to retaliate decisively against provocations, drawing a parallel with historical and mythological references to stress the nation's robust defense stance against terror threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025