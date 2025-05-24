CM Yogi Adityanath's Dual Stance: Compassion at Home, Firm on Cross-Border Terror
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addressed a tragic road accident in Shahjahanpur and a drowning incident in Fatehpur, ensuring prompt relief and medical care. He simultaneously criticized Pakistan for harboring terrorists and reaffirmed India's strong stance against provocation, highlighting the country's decisive counter-terror operations.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday responded swiftly to a road accident in Shahjahanpur, offering condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. He instructed local officials to ensure that the wounded received immediate medical attention, underscoring the importance of a quick recovery.
Earlier, on Friday, CM Adityanath demonstrated a similar sense of urgency following a drowning accident in Fatehpur. Expressing his heartfelt condolences, he directed administration officials to expedite rescue efforts and ensure that the injured were transported to hospitals without delay.
In a separate statement, Adityanath launched a scathing critique of Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism. He asserted that India's policy is to retaliate decisively against provocations, drawing a parallel with historical and mythological references to stress the nation's robust defense stance against terror threats.
