Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday responded swiftly to a road accident in Shahjahanpur, offering condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. He instructed local officials to ensure that the wounded received immediate medical attention, underscoring the importance of a quick recovery.

Earlier, on Friday, CM Adityanath demonstrated a similar sense of urgency following a drowning accident in Fatehpur. Expressing his heartfelt condolences, he directed administration officials to expedite rescue efforts and ensure that the injured were transported to hospitals without delay.

In a separate statement, Adityanath launched a scathing critique of Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism. He asserted that India's policy is to retaliate decisively against provocations, drawing a parallel with historical and mythological references to stress the nation's robust defense stance against terror threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)