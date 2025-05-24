Escalating Violence in South Sudan Sparks UN Alarm Over Civilian Safety, Rights

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has issued a dire warning regarding the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian conditions in South Sudan. The alarm follows a significant surge in hostilities between government and opposition forces, arbitrary detentions of political figures, and widespread use of hate speech, all of which pose a serious threat to the country's fragile peace efforts.

Spike in Armed Clashes Displaces Thousands

Since early February, hostilities have sharply intensified between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army – In Opposition (SPLA-IO), along with their respective allied militias. The ongoing conflict has claimed the lives of at least 75 civilians and injured 78 more, while thousands have fled their homes in search of safety.

Between 3 and 20 May, the violence escalated further, with the SSPDF launching indiscriminate aerial bombings, as well as riverine and ground assaults against SPLA-IO strongholds in Fangak, Jonglei State, and Tonga County in Upper Nile. These offensives did not spare civilian-populated areas. Notably, a medical facility operated by the humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) was hit, further impeding healthcare access for already vulnerable populations.

On 21 May, SPLA-IO and its allied militias mounted a counter-offensive to reclaim lost territories in Fangak, which has fueled additional civilian displacements and humanitarian concerns.

2018 Peace Accord in Jeopardy

Volker Türk cautioned that the intensifying violence is threatening to unravel the 2018 peace agreement that ended South Sudan’s previous civil war. “The escalating hostilities in South Sudan portend a real risk of further exacerbating the already dire human rights and humanitarian situation, and undermining the country’s fragile peace process,” he stated.

He urged all parties to de-escalate immediately and honor their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access.

Arbitrary Detentions of Political Figures

Another alarming development has been the mass arrests of SPLM-IO-affiliated government officials. From 5 to 26 March, at least 55 high-ranking officials, including South Sudan’s First Vice-President, various ministers, MPs, and military officers, were detained without proper legal procedures or warrants. These arrests raise deep concerns about due process and political repression.

“I am concerned that many of the detentions are arbitrary in nature,” said Türk. “Those arbitrarily detained must be immediately and unconditionally released.”

Türk further urged the South Sudanese authorities to allow the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) access to National Security Service detention centers to evaluate the condition and treatment of detainees.

Hate Speech on the Rise

The UN Human Rights Office has also documented a surge in hate speech, including inflammatory language targeting ethnic and political groups. This rise in divisive rhetoric is exacerbating tensions and increasing the risk of further violence. Türk called on South Sudanese authorities to take swift, tangible measures to counter the spread of hate speech, both online and offline.

States Most Affected

The conflict hotspots identified include Central Equatoria, Jonglei, Unity, and Upper Nile states, where most of the recent clashes and displacements have occurred. The resurgence of the White Army militia group, particularly in Upper Nile’s Nasir County, has been cited as a flashpoint for the latest cycle of violence. The militia's involvement has reignited longstanding ethnic and political grievances, fueling further instability.

A Call to Action

With South Sudan's peace process hanging by a thread, the UN is urging not only the warring parties but also regional and international stakeholders to increase diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring stability. Ensuring the release of political detainees, halting military operations against civilian areas, and combating hate speech are seen as critical steps toward restoring trust and advancing national reconciliation.

As the international community closely watches the unfolding crisis, humanitarian agencies continue to face challenges accessing affected areas due to ongoing insecurity and infrastructure damage.