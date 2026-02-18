Left Menu

Parliamentary Vote Paves Way for Turkish Peace Process with PKK

A Turkish parliamentary commission approved a report proposing legal reforms alongside the PKK's disarmament, seeking to end over 40 years of conflict. The report outlines a roadmap for the parliament to enact laws, calling for compliance with human rights rulings and a terrorism-free Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:01 IST
Parliamentary Vote Paves Way for Turkish Peace Process with PKK
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Turkish parliamentary commission decisively approved a report on Wednesday outlining legal reforms alongside the disarmament of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). This move forwards the peace process aimed at concluding more than 40 years of conflict. The PKK, branded a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, had ceased attacks last year and is poised to disarm, urging Ankara to facilitate political participation for its members.

The vote transitions the peace effort to a legislative focus, as President Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's leader for over two decades, strives to resolve a conflict responsible for over 40,000 deaths and spreading instability into Iraq and Syria. The approximately 60-page report suggests a legislative roadmap, advocating for judicial adherence to European Court of Human Rights and Constitutional Court decisions.

The core objectives emphasized by the report include achieving a "terrorism-free Turkey" and bolstering democracy. Approved by a significant majority, the plan insists that reforms and PKK disarmament progress concurrently. However, legal reform implementation is tied to verified PKK disarmament, specifying a temporary legal framework and ongoing judicial oversight to prevent perceptions of widespread amnesty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

 Global
2
Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

 United States
3
Gabon’s Digital Curtain: Social Media Suspended Amidst Political Tensions

Gabon’s Digital Curtain: Social Media Suspended Amidst Political Tensions

 Gabon
4
China's Rapid Submarine Surge: A New Maritime Power Shift

China's Rapid Submarine Surge: A New Maritime Power Shift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026