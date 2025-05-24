Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays GST Notice Against First Games

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted a Rs 5,712-crore GST notice against First Games, a real money gaming platform under One97 Communications. The notice was issued by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence in New Delhi. One97 Communications claims this issue affects the entire industry.

The Supreme Court has issued a stay on a significant Rs 5,712-crore GST notice directed at First Games, a real money gaming platform owned by One97 Communications. This development was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence, New Delhi, had previously issued a show cause notice to First Games in April. First Games challenged the notice, leading to the Supreme Court's intervention to halt proceedings on May 23, 2025.

According to One97 Communications, also the owner of the Paytm brand, the tax issue is widespread in the industry and not isolated to First Games. The matter is now under the consideration of the apex court, highlighting its importance within the gaming and fintech sectors.

