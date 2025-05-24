Left Menu

Cannes Power Outage Investigated as Possible Arson Amid Film Festival

A potential arson attack is suspected in causing a significant power outage in the Alpes-Maritimes region of southern France, affecting Cannes during its annual film festival. Authorities are investigating, but no arrests have been made. The Cannes Film Festival will proceed as scheduled using an independent power source.

Authorities in southern France are investigating a suspected arson attack as the cause of a substantial power outage that hit the Alpes-Maritimes region, including the city of Cannes, currently hosting the famous film festival. French police are actively pursuing this line of inquiry while no arrests have been made.

The local government confirmed on Saturday that parts of the region, Cannes included, were experiencing significant electricity issues. However, efforts are underway by RTE France to restore normal service. The incident has not affected the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, which remains on schedule.

Organizers of the Cannes Film Festival stated that the Palais des Festivals has switched to a private power supply, ensuring all events, including the closing ceremony, continue without disruption. Despite the challenges, the festival's operations remain smooth, allowing the global event to proceed under regular conditions.

