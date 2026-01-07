Berlin Blackout: Unprecedented Sabotage Sparks Largest Power Outage Since WWII
A far-left group's sabotage of high-voltage lines resulted in a massive power outage affecting 100,000 people in Berlin. The attack targeted the fossil-fuel energy industry rather than causing power outages. Authorities are investigating with potential charges of anticonstitutional sabotage and arson on the table.
Thousands of Berliners were left without electricity for four days after a suspected far-left attack, as power was restored Wednesday. The incident affected 45,000 households and 2,200 businesses after damage to high-voltage lines over the Teltow Canal.
Authorities connected many to the grid, yet power remained out for 25,500 households and 1,200 businesses in Zehlendorf by Tuesday. It marked Berlin's longest blackout since World War II.
Investigators linked the attack to 'Volcano Groups,' known for targeting infrastructure since 2011. The German federal prosecutor is handling the case, considering sabotage and terrorism charges.
