Delhi Police Cracks Down on Drug Syndicate at North Campus

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully dismantled a drug syndicate operating within the North Campus area of Delhi University, arresting five individuals, officials revealed on Saturday. The accused were found in possession of illegal Tramadol-based capsules and codeine syrup, both banned without prescription, valued at over Rs. 1 lakh internationally.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANTF Crime, Apoorva Gupta, this crackdown aligns with the Government of India's 'Zero Tolerance' policy and the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.' The task force, acting on a tip-off, apprehended Manish Bhatle, 26, near the Shri Ram Institute with sacks of illegal pharmaceuticals. His subsequent interrogation led to the arrest of his uncle, Devender, owner of Abhishek Medicos, who identified local supplier Nikhil alias Gunnu.

Nikhil's arrest brought to light his connection with Ankit Gupta, a G.T. Karnal Road Industrial Area wholesale dealer, from whom the Tramadol capsules were sourced. A raid on Gupta's facility uncovered additional undocumented codeine syrup. The investigation further implicated Kapil, a pharmaceutical sales representative, though the supplier, Rakesh, remains at large.