Bird Flu Strikes Gorakhpur Zoo: Urgent Measures Taken as Infections Spread

Five animals at Gorakhpur's Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park tested positive for the H5N1 bird flu strain. The zoo, closed until results confirm negative, initially sent 34 samples for testing. Uttar Pradesh has ordered the temporary closure of all zoos to prevent further spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:28 IST
Divisional Forest Officer Vikas Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an alarming development, Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, is grappling with a bird flu outbreak, as confirmed by Divisional Forest Officer, Vikas Yadav. The revelation comes after five animals tested positive for the H5N1 influenza strain, out of 34 samples sent for testing a week ago.

Yadav highlighted that the infected animals include two leopard cubs from Siddharthnagar, a deceased tigress, an injured vulture, and several dead crows. Officials are on high alert, closely following safety protocols, hoping for negative results in the subsequent tests.

Responding swiftly to the case, Uttar Pradesh's government shut down all state zoos and safari parks temporarily, starting May 14. The affected facilities ramp up biosafety measures and disinfection processes to curb the outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu, a highly contagious virus affecting poultry worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

