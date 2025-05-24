Left Menu

Gujarat Pioneers Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision: Collective Commitment

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the state's ambitious strategies to achieve the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision during the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog. Emphasizing inclusive and sustainable development, Patel unveiled plans for economic growth, investment attraction, and renewable energy, underpinned by Gujarat's robust governance model.

Visuals from the meeting of NITI Aayog (Photo/X@Bhupendrapbjp) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, has reinforced the state's dedication to the national initiative, Viksit Bharat 2047, underscoring its critical role in India's collective progress. Speaking at the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patel outlined Gujarat's strategic contributions and commitment to this transformative vision.

During his address, Patel announced the launch of the 'Viksit Gujarat@2047 Roadmap,' a bold plan targeting economic prosperity and quality living standards through focused policies in vital sectors such as water management, agriculture, and energy. Gujarat has also spearheaded the establishment of the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT), aligned with NITI Aayog's framework, to drive these goals.

In an effort to foster innovation and economic growth, the state has developed sector-specific policies, including initiatives in space technology and semiconductors. Highlighting Gujarat's commitment to sustainable development, Patel praised the increased adoption of solar energy under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. This comprehensive approach aims to foster a more equitable and prosperous future for both the state and the nation.

