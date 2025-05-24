India's Diplomatic Offensive: Exposing Pakistan's 'Terror Model'

In a bold statement, Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has described Pakistan as 'Aatankistan', accusing it of nurturing terrorism that affects global stability. During a briefing with ANI, Chaturvedi emphasized Pakistan's role in training and supporting terrorists, marking the necessity of Operation Sindoor as a direct response to such threats.

As part of a diplomatic mission, Chaturvedi forms part of an Indian delegation visiting various countries to reveal the 'terror model' propagated by Pakistan. The delegates aim to reinforce awareness about Pakistan's alleged indoctrination and logistical support to terror elements, underscoring a need for global vigilance against this 'criminal nexus'.

Simultaneously, in Japan, an all-party Indian delegation highlighted India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Through meetings with Japanese political leaders and think tanks, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, India sought strengthened international cooperation to combat cross-border terrorism, reflecting shared condemnations of such acts by Japan's leadership.

