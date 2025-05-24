Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Offensive: Exposing Pakistan's 'Terror Model'

Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticizes Pakistan, labeling it 'Aatankistan'. She highlights global terror ties rooted there. An Indian delegation visiting Japan, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, underscores India's stance against cross-border terrorism and engages with Japanese leadership to bolster international support against terror sponsors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:10 IST
Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold statement, Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has described Pakistan as 'Aatankistan', accusing it of nurturing terrorism that affects global stability. During a briefing with ANI, Chaturvedi emphasized Pakistan's role in training and supporting terrorists, marking the necessity of Operation Sindoor as a direct response to such threats.

As part of a diplomatic mission, Chaturvedi forms part of an Indian delegation visiting various countries to reveal the 'terror model' propagated by Pakistan. The delegates aim to reinforce awareness about Pakistan's alleged indoctrination and logistical support to terror elements, underscoring a need for global vigilance against this 'criminal nexus'.

Simultaneously, in Japan, an all-party Indian delegation highlighted India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Through meetings with Japanese political leaders and think tanks, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, India sought strengthened international cooperation to combat cross-border terrorism, reflecting shared condemnations of such acts by Japan's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

