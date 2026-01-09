Crackdown on Cross-Border Narco-Arms Syndicate Intensifies in Jammu

Jammu Police have apprehended another suspect in a cross-border narcotics and arms syndicate, increasing the total number of arrests to seven, according to officials on Friday.

The police initially discovered the racket in December last year by detaining six individuals and confiscating nearly five kilograms of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 30 crore, alongside three pistols.

The latest arrest, part of 'Operation Sanjeevani,' targeted the narco-terror networks. Identified as Rohit Kumar alias Makhan from R S Pura, Jammu, he was captured by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Further investigation led to the seizure of a Px5 Storm Beretta pistol and ammunition.

(With inputs from agencies.)