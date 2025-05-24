Left Menu

Haryana Commends PM Modi, Pledges Visionary Development Goals

During the NITI Aayog meeting, Haryana's CM praised PM Modi for decisive military action and pledged to align with national goals. Emphasizing rural development, women empowerment, and tourism, CM Saini highlighted initiatives like Lakhpati Didis and Drone Didi. Water conservation efforts are underway, amid discussions on job policies and youth empowerment.

Updated: 24-05-2025 23:39 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the resolute action of the Indian Armed Forces, particularly during Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam incident. This sentiment was echoed at the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, where all Chief Ministers expressed admiration for the Prime Minister and the armed forces, according to a statement from the Haryana government.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Chief Minister Saini committed to advancing the objectives set by Prime Minister Modi at the NITI Aayog meeting, assured that Haryana will contribute significantly to the goal of a Developed India by 2047. He emphasized the state's ambitious target of creating five lakh Lakhpati Didis and noted the significant progress made in women's empowerment through initiatives such as the Drone Didi scheme.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the need for developing world-class tourist destinations, prompting CM Saini to announce plans for an international-standard tourist center in Haryana. The discussion also turned to crucial issues like river linking and water conservation, with the Haryana government actively pursuing projects like the Atal Bhujal Yojana to address water scarcity. The Chief Minister also responded to questions about the High Court verdict on job criteria, reiterating his commitment to supporting the state's youth and critiquing the opposition's past performance in youth employment.

