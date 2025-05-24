Union Minister Advocates for Fish Farming Growth in Mizoram

Union Minister George Kurian has embarked on a pivotal visit to Mizoram, targeting the enhancement of fish farming in the region. Over the weekend, he toured private fish ponds in Lengpui and reviewed plans for the Fish Farmers' Training Centre under the North Eastern Council, emphasizing the state's aquaculture potential.

In meetings with local officials, including Fisheries Minister Lalthansanga and Fisheries Department Secretary Er Lalrothanga, discussions centered around the hurdles faced by Mizoram's fish farmers. Kurian proposed leveraging the Equity Grant from the Fish Farmers Producer Organisation to mitigate financial constraints and considered local production ventures for fish feed as viable solutions.

His visit not only spotlighted the challenges but also highlighted government initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Samapada Yojana, stressing sustainable fisheries development. Informing that 26.5% of Mizoram's land favors aquaculture, Kurian pledged increased outreach efforts to inform farmers about supportive schemes.