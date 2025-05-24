Left Menu

Union Minister Advocates for Fish Farming Growth in Mizoram

Union Minister George Kurian visited key fisheries sites in Mizoram, highlighting support for local fish farmers. Challenges in fish farming were discussed, and initiatives like the Fish Farmers Producer Organisation and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Samapada Yojana were emphasized. Local production and outreach programs were advocated to spur development.

Union Minister Advocates for Fish Farming Growth in Mizoram
Union Minister George Kurian visits private fish ponds, farmers' training centre in Aizawl. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister George Kurian has embarked on a pivotal visit to Mizoram, targeting the enhancement of fish farming in the region. Over the weekend, he toured private fish ponds in Lengpui and reviewed plans for the Fish Farmers' Training Centre under the North Eastern Council, emphasizing the state's aquaculture potential.

In meetings with local officials, including Fisheries Minister Lalthansanga and Fisheries Department Secretary Er Lalrothanga, discussions centered around the hurdles faced by Mizoram's fish farmers. Kurian proposed leveraging the Equity Grant from the Fish Farmers Producer Organisation to mitigate financial constraints and considered local production ventures for fish feed as viable solutions.

His visit not only spotlighted the challenges but also highlighted government initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Samapada Yojana, stressing sustainable fisheries development. Informing that 26.5% of Mizoram's land favors aquaculture, Kurian pledged increased outreach efforts to inform farmers about supportive schemes.

