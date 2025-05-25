Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Key Villages Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russian forces have captured settlements in Ukraine's Donetsk and Sumy regions, advancing slowly on the eastern front. The Russian Defense Ministry announced the takeover of villages Stupochky, Otradne, and Loknya. Ukraine's military disputes these claims, despite intense ongoing attacks in the region.

Russian troops are making incremental gains on Ukraine's eastern front, capturing several settlements according to information released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.

After a failed attempt to take Kyiv at the war's onset, Russian forces have refocused their efforts on the Donbas area and are now showing progress in the Donetsk and Sumy regions. Recent battle updates include the capture of the villages of Stupochky, Otradne, and Loknya.

Despite these reports, the Ukrainian military denies such advancements, noting that they have stopped multiple Russian offensives. Meanwhile, reports of significant devastation and loss of life continue to emerge from the war-torn areas.

