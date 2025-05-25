Russian troops are making incremental gains on Ukraine's eastern front, capturing several settlements according to information released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.

After a failed attempt to take Kyiv at the war's onset, Russian forces have refocused their efforts on the Donbas area and are now showing progress in the Donetsk and Sumy regions. Recent battle updates include the capture of the villages of Stupochky, Otradne, and Loknya.

Despite these reports, the Ukrainian military denies such advancements, noting that they have stopped multiple Russian offensives. Meanwhile, reports of significant devastation and loss of life continue to emerge from the war-torn areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)