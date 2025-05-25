Thrilling Start to French Open 2023: Sabalenka Dominates Rakhimova

The French Open 2023 began with Aryna Sabalenka showcasing dominance, taking just an hour to defeat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1, 6-0. The world number one was in top form, hitting 30 winners on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

In another women's singles match, Ukrainian 13th seed Elina Svitolina sailed past Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez 6-1, 6-1 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. The competition commenced under cloudy skies amid a cool 17 degrees Celsius, with showers overhead.

Exciting duels continue with well-known players like Musetti, Shelton, and others scheduled on main showcourts, while anticipation builds around stars like Alcaraz and Sinner, who are expected to shine in this year's tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)