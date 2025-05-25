Left Menu

Thrilling Start to French Open 2023: Sabalenka Dominates Rakhimova

The French Open kicked off with Aryna Sabalenka decisively defeating Kamilla Rakhimova in just an hour. Ukrainian Elina Svitolina easily advanced past Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez. The tournament started under cloudy skies, with rain forecast, as various matches began on the main showcourts, including notable players like Musetti and Shelton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-05-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 16:54 IST
Thrilling Start to French Open 2023: Sabalenka Dominates Rakhimova
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French Open 2023 began with Aryna Sabalenka showcasing dominance, taking just an hour to defeat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1, 6-0. The world number one was in top form, hitting 30 winners on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

In another women's singles match, Ukrainian 13th seed Elina Svitolina sailed past Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez 6-1, 6-1 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. The competition commenced under cloudy skies amid a cool 17 degrees Celsius, with showers overhead.

Exciting duels continue with well-known players like Musetti, Shelton, and others scheduled on main showcourts, while anticipation builds around stars like Alcaraz and Sinner, who are expected to shine in this year's tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025