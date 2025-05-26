Left Menu

Tragedy in Peshawar: Transgender Activist Gunned Down

A transgender person named Shahab, alias Wafa, was shot and killed in Peshawar, Pakistan. The attack, conducted by two assailants, also critically injured her driver. This tragic event highlights ongoing violence against transgender individuals. Activist Farzana Jan called for increased protection and justice for the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 26-05-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 02:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A transgender individual, known as Shahab alias Wafa, was tragically shot and killed by two gunmen in northwest Pakistan on Sunday night, according to local police reports.

The incident occurred in the Dargai area of Malakand district as Shahab was returning from a wedding ceremony. One of the gunmen has been identified as Shoaib, the police stated. The attack also left Shahab's driver, Naveed, critically injured.

This incident has incited panic in the region, prompting police to launch an investigation. Transgender rights activist Farzana Jan condemned the killing and urged authorities to better protect vulnerable individuals, calling the attack a heartbreaking manifestation of ongoing violence against the transgender community. Jan demands justice and protection, emphasizing this as a basic human right.

(With inputs from agencies.)

