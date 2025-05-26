Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

The controversy over the ownership of Darwin Port has escalated, with China's ambassador to Canberra criticizing the Australian government's plans to return the port to local ownership. The ambassador highlighted that the Chinese company, Landbridge, which currently manages the port, should not face consequences for their investment.

In 2015, the port was leased to Landbridge for 99 years, a decision that drew criticism from then U.S. President Barack Obama. As part of the strategic defense arrangements, approximately 2,000 U.S. Marines conduct exercises in Darwin, underlining the port's strategic importance.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has voiced his administration's intent to have Darwin Port returned to Australian hands. With the government prioritizing national interest, a direct purchase is being considered if a private buyer cannot be found. This move comes as part of a broader strategy to bolster defense ties with the United States in the northern region.

