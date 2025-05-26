Left Menu

Steel Giants Unite: Nippon Steel's Bid for U.S. Steel Gains Momentum

Nippon Steel's shares surged as President Trump backed its $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel, signaling potential job creation and economic boost. Although Trump's 'partnership' term remains vague, investor confidence soared, aligning with Nippon's global strategy and creating a major force in the steel industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 07:22 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 07:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nippon Steel shares soared in Tokyo following U.S. President Donald Trump's endorsement of its $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel. The statement, made on Trump's Truth Social platform, anticipates the creation of 70,000 jobs and an infusion of $14 billion into the U.S. economy.

Trump's use of 'planned partnership' has sparked debates on whether it implies a full acquisition. While the White House remained silent, the remarks encouraged a 21% surge in U.S. Steel shares, suggesting investors are optimistic about the merger.

This strategic move, crucial for Nippon Steel's international growth, would see production rise significantly amidst declining domestic demand. With this merger, Nippon aims to climb to third place in global steel production rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

